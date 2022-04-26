QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Avery Dennison Q1 Earnings Tops Estimates; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 11:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Avery Dennison Corp AVY reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year to $2.35 billion, beating the consensus of $2.28 billion.
  • Reported sales for the Label and Graphic Materials segment increased 8% to $1.5 billion; Retail Branding and Information Solutions surged 41% to $679 million; Industrial and Healthcare Materials fell by 1% to $190 million.
  • Gross profit rose 7.4% Y/Y to $641.3 million.
  • Marketing, general and administrative expenses rose 13.7% Y/Y to $355 million.
  • It reported an operating margin of 12.3%, with operating income growing 1% to $287.9 million.
  • The company held $147.1 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $126.2 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.40 beat the analyst consensus of $2.17.
  • Outlook: Avery raised the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.45 - $9.85 from the prior view of $9.35 - $9.75, versus the consensus of $9.57.
  • Price Action: AVY shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $173.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance