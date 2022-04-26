QQQ
3M Q1 Results Surpass Expectation, Cuts FY22 GAAP EPS Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read
  • 3M Co MMM reported first-quarter FY22 net sales of $8.83 billion, a slight decrease of 0.3% year-over-year, +2% on an Organic basis, beating the consensus of $8.74 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Safety and Industrial $3.05 billion (-1.5% Y/Y), Transportation and Electronics $2.34 billion (-2.3% Y/Y), Health Care $2.12 billion (+2.6% Y/Y) and Consumer $1.31 billion (+1.9% Y/Y).
  • Operating income declined by 17.7% Y/Y to $1.64 billion and the margin compressed by 390 basis points to 18.6%.
  • Also Read3M Acquires LeanTec For Undisclosed Sum
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.65, down 10% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.31.
  • 3M generated cash from operating activities for Q1 was $1.01 billion, compared to $1.69 billion a year ago.
  • Adjusted free cash flow was $715 million, down 50.3% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.35 million (-9.2% Y/Y) and the margin contracted by 263 bps to 26.6%.
  • The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases during the quarter.
  • FY22 Outlook: 3M expects GAAP EPS of $9.89 - $10.39 versus prior expectation of $10.15 - $10.65. Adjusted EPS outlook of $10.75 - $11.25 versus the consensus of $10.31.
  • The company's full-year organic sales growth and free cash flow conversion ranges remain unchanged.
  • Price Action: MMM shares traded lower by 2.93% at $144.24 on the last check Tuesday.

