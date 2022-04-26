Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Old National Bancorp ONB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Old National Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $83.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Old National Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.36 0.40 0.41 EPS Actual 0.37 0.43 0.41 0.52 Revenue Estimate 202.40M 202.00M 205.32M 208.82M Revenue Actual 198.26M 206.09M 201.44M 204.83M

To track all earnings releases for Old National Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.