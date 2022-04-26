Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Old National Bancorp ONB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Old National Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $83.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Old National Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.36
|0.40
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.43
|0.41
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|202.40M
|202.00M
|205.32M
|208.82M
|Revenue Actual
|198.26M
|206.09M
|201.44M
|204.83M
