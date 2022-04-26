LCNB: Q1 Earnings Insights

LCNB LCNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LCNB beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $64.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

