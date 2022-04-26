Camden National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Camden National CAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Camden National beat estimated earnings by 10.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was down $1.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Camden National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.03 1.14 1.01 EPS Actual 1.11 0.97 1.21 1.31 Revenue Estimate 46.30M 44.95M 46.71M 45.73M Revenue Actual 48.90M 45.84M 44.85M 47.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.