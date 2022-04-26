Camden National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Camden National CAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Camden National beat estimated earnings by 10.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was down $1.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Camden National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.03
|1.14
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.97
|1.21
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|46.30M
|44.95M
|46.71M
|45.73M
|Revenue Actual
|48.90M
|45.84M
|44.85M
|47.58M
