Recap: Franklin Electric Q1 Earnings

Franklin Electric FELE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Franklin Electric beat estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $118.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franklin Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.90
|0.80
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.98
|0.83
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|387.26M
|432.60M
|389.16M
|301.23M
|Revenue Actual
|432.52M
|459.02M
|437.28M
|333.05M
