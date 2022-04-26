Recap: Independent Bank Q1 Earnings

Independent Bank IBCP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $2.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.62 0.67 0.58 EPS Actual 0.58 0.73 0.56 1 Revenue Estimate 34.70M 31.64M 30.84M 31.41M Revenue Actual 34.28M 33.80M 31.39M 30.28M

To track all earnings releases for Independent Bank visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.