Recap: Independent Bank Q1 Earnings

Independent Bank IBCP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $2.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.62
|0.67
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.73
|0.56
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|34.70M
|31.64M
|30.84M
|31.41M
|Revenue Actual
|34.28M
|33.80M
|31.39M
|30.28M
