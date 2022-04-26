First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Foundation FFWM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
First Foundation beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $23.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Foundation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.64
|0.52
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.84
|0.60
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|74.35M
|76.45M
|68.46M
|64.20M
|Revenue Actual
|75.79M
|89.87M
|71.94M
|66.14M
