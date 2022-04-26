Recap: Peoples Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Peoples Bancorp PEBO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Peoples Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $21.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Peoples Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.26
|0.65
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.43
|0.61
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|73.48M
|59.84M
|54.66M
|52.94M
|Revenue Actual
|73.98M
|59.75M
|55.48M
|52.48M
