First Commonwealth: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Commonwealth FCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Commonwealth missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was down $4.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.32
|0.33
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.36
|0.31
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|97.24M
|94.52M
|94.31M
|95.97M
|Revenue Actual
|96.59M
|98.12M
|94.58M
|97.11M
To track all earnings releases for First Commonwealth visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.