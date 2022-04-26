Recap: PJT Partners Q1 Earnings

PJT Partners PJT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PJT Partners beat estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $39.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.72
|1.27
|0.98
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|0.98
|1.06
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|339.03M
|273.15M
|228.30M
|198.21M
|Revenue Actual
|313.27M
|231.30M
|240.68M
|206.70M
To track all earnings releases for PJT Partners visit their earnings calendar here.
