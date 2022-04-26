Recap: PJT Partners Q1 Earnings

PJT Partners PJT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PJT Partners beat estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $39.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.72 1.27 0.98 0.73 EPS Actual 1.52 0.98 1.06 0.89 Revenue Estimate 339.03M 273.15M 228.30M 198.21M Revenue Actual 313.27M 231.30M 240.68M 206.70M

