Stepan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stepan SCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Stepan beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was up $137.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stepan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1 1.42 1.83 1.43 EPS Actual 0.97 1.57 1.81 1.82 Revenue Estimate 557.82M 545.47M 545.42M 508.07M Revenue Actual 610.03M 602.69M 595.51M 537.74M

