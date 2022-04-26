Recap: New Oriental Education Q3 Earnings

New Oriental Education EDU reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
New Oriental Education reported an EPS of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $575.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Oriental Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.13B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.19B
