Recap: New Oriental Education Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 7:20 AM | 1 min read

 

New Oriental Education EDU reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Oriental Education reported an EPS of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $575.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Oriental Education's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07
EPS Actual -0.03 0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.13B 1.14B
Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.19B

To track all earnings releases for New Oriental Education visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

