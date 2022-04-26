Shutterstock: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shutterstock SSTK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shutterstock beat estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $15.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shutterstock's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.58 0.70 0.70 EPS Actual 0.77 0.70 1.02 0.98 Revenue Estimate 201.92M 185.84M 179.45M 175.67M Revenue Actual 205.78M 194.44M 189.91M 183.28M

