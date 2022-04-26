Shutterstock: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shutterstock SSTK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shutterstock beat estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $15.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shutterstock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.58
|0.70
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.70
|1.02
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|201.92M
|185.84M
|179.45M
|175.67M
|Revenue Actual
|205.78M
|194.44M
|189.91M
|183.28M
