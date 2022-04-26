Recap: Roper Technologies Q1 Earnings

Roper Technologies ROP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Roper Technologies beat estimated earnings by 2.45%, reporting an EPS of $3.77 versus an estimate of $3.68.
Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Roper Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.67
|3.83
|3.67
|3.32
|EPS Actual
|3.73
|3.91
|3.76
|3.60
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|1.61B
|1.58B
|1.51B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.46B
|1.59B
|1.53B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Roper Technologies management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $3.8 and $3.84 per share.
