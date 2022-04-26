Southside Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southside Bancshares SBSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southside Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was down $295.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.65
|0.69
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.90
|0.65
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|62.76M
|60.35M
|60.63M
|59.85M
|Revenue Actual
|61.41M
|60.98M
|56.58M
|59.93M
