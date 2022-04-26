Recap: D.R. Horton Q2 Earnings

D.R. Horton DHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

D.R. Horton beat estimated earnings by 19.58%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.37.

Revenue was up $1.55 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at D.R. Horton's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.79 3.4 2.81 2.15 EPS Actual 3.17 3.7 3.10 2.53 Revenue Estimate 6.71B 7.94B 7.19B 6.10B Revenue Actual 7.05B 8.11B 7.29B 6.45B

To track all earnings releases for D.R. Horton visit their earnings calendar here.

