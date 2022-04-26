Recap: General Electric Q1 Earnings

General Electric GE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

General Electric beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.43 0.32 0.08 EPS Actual 0.92 0.57 0.40 0.24 Revenue Estimate 21.48B 19.25B 18.13B 17.52B Revenue Actual 20.30B 18.43B 18.28B 17.12B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.