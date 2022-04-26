Recap: General Electric Q1 Earnings

General Electric GE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
General Electric beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.43
|0.32
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.57
|0.40
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|21.48B
|19.25B
|18.13B
|17.52B
|Revenue Actual
|20.30B
|18.43B
|18.28B
|17.12B
