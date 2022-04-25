QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Otis Worldwide Shares Gain Post Q1 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 9:27 AM | 2 min read
  • Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.2% year-over-year to $3.414 billion, +3.1% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $3.43 billion.
  • New Equipment sales of $1.42 billion (-2.5% Y/Y), -0.5% organic. New Equipment orders were up 8.8% at constant currency, with growth in all regions. Backlog increased 4% Y/Y.
  • Service sales of $1.99 billion (+2.2% Y/Y), a 5.8% increase on an organic basis. Organic maintenance and repair sales increased 5.6%, and organic modernization sales increased 6.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.77 from $0.72 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $0.74.
  • The operating income increased 3% to $526 million, and the margin expanded by 50 bps to 15.4%. The adjusted operating margin was 15.9%, up 30 bps.
  • Otis generated cash from operating activities for Q1 of $504 million, compared to $585 million a year ago.
  • Free cash flow was $474 million. It held cash and equivalents of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • Otis completed $200 million in share repurchases and repaid $500 million of debt during the quarter.
  • OTIS board recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, representing a 20.8% increase, payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook, updated to exclude Russia business: OTIS expects Adjusted net sales of ~$14.1 billion - $14.3 billion (prior expectation was $14.4 billion - $14.7 billion) and Organic sales up 3% - 4% versus the consensus of $14.62 billion.
  • It expects adjusted operating profit of $2.2 billion - $2.25 billion (prior $2.24 billion - $2.3 billion).
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.22 - $3.27 (prior $3.20 - $3.30) versus the consensus of $3.28.
  • Price Action: OTIS shares traded higher by 4.20% at $76.50 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas