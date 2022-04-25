Recap: Lennox International Q1 Earnings

Lennox International LII reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lennox International beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $2.04.
Revenue was up $82.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lennox International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.99
|3.64
|4.26
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|2.35
|3.40
|4.57
|2.27
|Revenue Estimate
|957.47M
|1.13B
|1.15B
|790.95M
|Revenue Actual
|964.80M
|1.06B
|1.24B
|930.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Lennox International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.5 and $14.5 per share.
