Coca-Cola Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Revenue Jumps 16%

by

Coca-Cola Co KO reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 16% year-on-year, to $10.49 billion, beating the consensus of $9.83 billion.

reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 16% year-on-year, to $10.49 billion, beating the consensus of $9.83 billion. Revenue performance included an 11% growth in concentrate sales and a 7% growth in price/mix.

Unit case volume grew 8% for the quarter.

The operating margin expanded 230 basis points to 32.5%, while the comparable operating margin gained 40 basis points to 31.4%. Operating income for the quarter increased 25% to $3.4 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.58.

Cash flow generated from operating activities was $623 million, a 61.9% decline Y/Y.

It held $10.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 1, 2022.

Outlook: Coca-Cola expects the suspension of Russian business to affect 1% - 2% of its net revenue and operating income.

Coca-Cola expects the suspension of Russian business to affect 1% - 2% of its net revenue and operating income. Coca-Cola still sees FY22 organic revenue growth of 7% - 8% and comparable EPS growth of 5% - 6%.

Coca-Cola expects FY22 free cash flow of about $10.5 billion and $12 billion in cash flow from operations.

Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $65.75 in premarket on Monday's last check.

KO shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $65.75 in premarket on Monday's last check. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance