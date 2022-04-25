QQQ
Coca-Cola Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Revenue Jumps 16%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 7:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Coca-Cola Co KO reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 16% year-on-year, to $10.49 billion, beating the consensus of $9.83 billion.
  • Revenue performance included an 11% growth in concentrate sales and a 7% growth in price/mix.
  • Unit case volume grew 8% for the quarter.
  • The operating margin expanded 230 basis points to 32.5%, while the comparable operating margin gained 40 basis points to 31.4%. Operating income for the quarter increased 25% to $3.4 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.58.
  • Cash flow generated from operating activities was $623 million, a 61.9% decline Y/Y.
  • It held $10.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 1, 2022.
  • Outlook: Coca-Cola expects the suspension of Russian business to affect 1% - 2% of its net revenue and operating income.
  • Coca-Cola still sees FY22 organic revenue growth of 7% - 8% and comparable EPS growth of 5% - 6%.
  • Coca-Cola expects FY22 free cash flow of about $10.5 billion and $12 billion in cash flow from operations.
  • Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $65.75 in premarket on Monday's last check.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

