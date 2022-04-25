Capital City Bank Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital City Bank Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.5
|0.55
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.6
|0.54
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|50.92M
|51.96M
|55.73M
|53.42M
|Revenue Actual
|49.38M
|54.25M
|52.45M
|54.32M
To track all earnings releases for Capital City Bank Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.