JinkoSolar Subsidiary Declares Preliminary Quarterly Results, Dividend

- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (Jiangxi Jinko) reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter of FY22.
- JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.
- Jiangxi Jinko estimates a preliminary net income of RMB 380.0 million - RMB 420.0 million, increasing 57.63% - 74.22% Y/Y.
- Jiangxi Jinko estimates a preliminary adjusted net income of RMB 280.0 million - RMB 320.0 million, increasing 261.46% - 313.09% Y/Y.
- Jiangxi Jinko's board approved its cash dividend plan for 2021 and proposed this plan to Jiangxi Jinko's annual shareholders' meeting for approval.
- The board approved the cash dividend of RMB230.0 million, accounting for 20.15% of the net income attributable to Jiangxi Jinko's shareholders in 2021.
- JinkoSolar will declare its Q1 FY22 results on April 28.
- Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 6.63% at $54.18 on the last check Friday.
