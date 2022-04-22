JinkoSolar Subsidiary Declares Preliminary Quarterly Results, Dividend

by

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (Jiangxi Jinko) reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter of FY22.

JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

Jiangxi Jinko estimates a preliminary net income of RMB 380.0 million - RMB 420.0 million, increasing 57.63% - 74.22% Y/Y.

Jiangxi Jinko estimates a preliminary adjusted net income of RMB 280.0 million - RMB 320.0 million, increasing 261.46% - 313.09% Y/Y.

Jiangxi Jinko's board approved its cash dividend plan for 2021 and proposed this plan to Jiangxi Jinko's annual shareholders' meeting for approval.

The board approved the cash dividend of RMB230.0 million, accounting for 20.15% of the net income attributable to Jiangxi Jinko's shareholders in 2021.

JinkoSolar will declare its Q1 FY22 results on April 28.

Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 6.63% at $54.18 on the last check Friday.

