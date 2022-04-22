MetroCity Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

MetroCity Bankshares MCBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MetroCity Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $8.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MetroCity Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.61 0.53 0.41 EPS Actual 0.68 0.66 0.56 0.50 Revenue Estimate 36.85M 34.77M 30.27M 26.37M Revenue Actual 37.11M 37.72M 33.42M 29.72M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for MetroCity Bankshares visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.