MetroCity Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

MetroCity Bankshares MCBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MetroCity Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $8.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MetroCity Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.61
|0.53
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.66
|0.56
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|36.85M
|34.77M
|30.27M
|26.37M
|Revenue Actual
|37.11M
|37.72M
|33.42M
|29.72M
