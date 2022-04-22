QQQ
Recap: Gentex Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 8:19 AM | 1 min read

 

Gentex GNTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentex beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was down $15.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.38 0.45 0.49
EPS Actual 0.35 0.32 0.36 0.46
Revenue Estimate 412.77M 437.09M 470.58M 492.55M
Revenue Actual 419.84M 399.60M 428.00M 483.73M

To track all earnings releases for Gentex visit their earnings calendar here..

