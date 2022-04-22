Recap: Gentex Q1 Earnings

Gentex GNTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Gentex beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was down $15.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.38
|0.45
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.32
|0.36
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|412.77M
|437.09M
|470.58M
|492.55M
|Revenue Actual
|419.84M
|399.60M
|428.00M
|483.73M
