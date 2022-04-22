Autoliv Shares Slide On Q1 Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut

- Autoliv Inc ALV reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.3% year-on-year to $2.12 billion, missing the consensus of $2.18 billion.
- Adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 3.2% versus 10.6% last year. Adjusted operating income decreased 71% to $68 million.
- Return on capital employed declined to 14.6%, and the adjusted return on capital employed was 7.4%.
- "The first quarter of 2022 saw adverse impacts on an already distressed global supply chain, leading to increased cost inflation as well as lower global LVP," said CEO Mikael Bratt.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.45 missed the analyst consensus of $1.11.
- Operating cash flow totaled $70 million for the quarter. The company held cash and equivalents of $938 million at the end of the first quarter. The net debt amounted to $1.1 billion.
- Outlook: Autoliv sees FY22 organic sales growth of around 12-17%, down from the previous view of 20% growth.
- The company expects an adjusted operating margin of 5.5%-7% (prior view 9.5%).
- It sees around $750 million - $850 million in operating cash flow (previous view $950 million).
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 7.44% at $71.79 during the pre-market session on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.