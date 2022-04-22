Recap: HCA Healthcare Q1 Earnings

HCA Healthcare HCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 3.06%, reporting an EPS of $4.12 versus an estimate of $4.25.

Revenue was up $968.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.54 4 3.16 3.32 EPS Actual 4.42 4.57 4.37 4.14 Revenue Estimate 15.37B 14.43B 13.61B 13.64B Revenue Actual 15.06B 15.28B 14.44B 13.98B

