Recap: HCA Healthcare Q1 Earnings

HCA Healthcare HCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 3.06%, reporting an EPS of $4.12 versus an estimate of $4.25.
Revenue was up $968.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.54
|4
|3.16
|3.32
|EPS Actual
|4.42
|4.57
|4.37
|4.14
|Revenue Estimate
|15.37B
|14.43B
|13.61B
|13.64B
|Revenue Actual
|15.06B
|15.28B
|14.44B
|13.98B
