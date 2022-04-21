QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Union Pacific Beats Q1 Estimates; Expects Pressure From Rising Fuel Prices

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 3:38 PM | 1 min read
  • Union Pacific Corp UNP reported first-quarter operating revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to $5.86 billion, above the consensus of $5.69 billion.
  • The revenue increase was driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.
  • Freight Revenues increased by 17% Y/Y to $5.44 billion, with Bulk +21%, Industrial +16%, and Premium +14%.
  • As measured by total revenue carloads, business volumes were up 4%.
  • EPS of $2.57 topped the consensus of $2.55.
  • Operating expenses increased by 16% Y/Y to $3.48 billion, and the operating ratio was 59.4%, an improvement of 70 bps.
  • Operating income increased by 19% Y/Y to $2.38 billion, and margin expanded by 71 bps to 40.6%.
  • Q1 freight car velocity of 198 daily miles per car, a 5% decline; locomotive productivity was 130 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% decline. Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
  • Union Pacific generated cash from operating activities for Q1 of $2.24 billion, compared to $1.96 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $657 million.
  • The company repurchased 11 million shares in the quarter at an aggregate cost of $2.8 billion.
  • FY22 Guidance: UNP expects an operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%.
  • The company expects to face pressure from rising fuel prices and current operational performance.
  • It continues to see full-year volume growth exceeding industrial production, incremental margins of mid-60%, and capital spending of $3.3 billion.
  • Price Action: UNP shares traded lower by 1.00% at $244.60 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance