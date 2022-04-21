QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dover Slides Post Q1 Results, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 1:51 PM | 1 min read
  • Dover Corp DOV reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.9% year-over-year to $2.05 billion and +9% organic, beating the consensus of $2.03 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.90 from $1.81 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $1.83.
  • Gross margin contracted by 240 bps to 36.2%. Total segment margin declined to 16.5% from 19% in 1Q21.
  • Operating income declined by 4.2% Y/Y to $299.35 million, and the margin contracted by 210 bps to 14.6%.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 8.5% Y/Y to $443.84 million, and as a percentage of revenue, it was 21.6% versus 21.9% last year.
  • Total segment adjusted EBITDA was $426.08 million (+0.4% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 190 bps to 20.8%.
  • Dover generated cash from operating activities for Q1 of $23.68 million, compared to $177.18 million a year ago. Free cash outflow was $26.69 million.
  • At the end of the quarter, the company's backlog was $3.42 billion, up 54.4% Y/Y. Booking totaled $2.25 billion (-3.5% Y/Y).
  • FY22 Guidance, reaffirmed: Dover expects adjusted EPS of $8.45 - $8.65 vs. consensus of $8.57; and revenue growth of 8% - 10% and 7% - 9% on an organic basis.
  • Price Action: DOV shares are trading lower by 7.79% at $143.41 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance