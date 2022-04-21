QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Virco Manufacturing Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 9:51 AM | 1 min read

 

Virco Manufacturing VIRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virco Manufacturing missed estimated earnings by 343.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $21.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.85% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all earnings releases for Virco Manufacturing visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews