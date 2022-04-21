Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q1 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Freeport-McMoRan beat estimated earnings by 13.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $1.75 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Freeport-McMoRan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.81
|0.75
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.89
|0.77
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|6.47B
|6.18B
|5.81B
|4.89B
|Revenue Actual
|6.16B
|6.08B
|5.75B
|4.85B
