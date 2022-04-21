Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Heritage Financial HFWA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 51.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $5.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.52 0.51 0.52 EPS Actual 0.55 0.58 0.90 0.70 Revenue Estimate 56.55M 60.43M 60.55M 61.36M Revenue Actual 57.75M 59.61M 62.56M 60.49M

To track all earnings releases for Heritage Financial visit their earnings calendar here..

