Daqo New Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Daqo New Energy DQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $6.99 versus an estimate of $6.81.
Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.61 which was followed by a 8.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.58
|3.11
|2.54
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|3.84
|3.06
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|698.65M
|548.23M
|407.00M
|297.97M
|Revenue Actual
|395.55M
|585.78M
|441.37M
|256.10M
