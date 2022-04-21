Union Pacific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Union Pacific UNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Earnings
Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55.
Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.61
|2.50
|2.50
|2.06
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|2.57
|2.72
|2
|Revenue Estimate
|5.62B
|5.42B
|5.33B
|5.03B
|Revenue Actual
|5.73B
|5.57B
|5.50B
|5.00B
