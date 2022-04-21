NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.72
|0.68
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.75
|0.71
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|6.26B
|5.37B
|4.97B
|4.86B
|Revenue Actual
|5.05B
|4.37B
|3.93B
|3.73B
