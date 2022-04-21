Recap: Blackstone Q1 Earnings

Blackstone BX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackstone beat estimated earnings by 42.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.09.
Revenue was up $1.45 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|0.91
|0.77
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|1.28
|0.82
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|2.86B
|2.18B
|1.84B
|1.70B
|Revenue Actual
|4.46B
|3.04B
|2.12B
|2.05B
To track all earnings releases for Blackstone visit their earnings calendar here..
