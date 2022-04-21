Huntington Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Huntington Bancshares HBAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huntington Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $278.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huntington Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.32
|0.28
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.35
|0.35
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.70B
|1.27B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.65B
|1.70B
|1.28B
|1.37B
