Philip Morris Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Philip Morris Intl PM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Philip Morris Intl beat estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.49.
Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.55
|1.55
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.58
|1.57
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|7.76B
|7.90B
|7.67B
|7.27B
|Revenue Actual
|8.10B
|8.12B
|7.59B
|7.58B
