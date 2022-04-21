Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Quest Diagnostics DGX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quest Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 8.42%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.97.
Revenue was down $109.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quest Diagnostics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.17
|2.87
|2.86
|3.71
|EPS Actual
|3.33
|3.96
|3.18
|3.76
|Revenue Estimate
|2.66B
|2.45B
|2.38B
|2.64B
|Revenue Actual
|2.74B
|2.77B
|2.55B
|2.72B
To track all earnings releases for Quest Diagnostics visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
