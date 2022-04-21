Recap: Herc Holdings Q1 Earnings

Herc Holdings HRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Herc Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $113.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Herc Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.42
|2.37
|1.24
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.38
|1.57
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|582.69M
|553.42M
|459.79M
|417.23M
|Revenue Actual
|578.00M
|550.40M
|490.90M
|453.80M
