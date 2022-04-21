Recap: Insteel Indus Q2 Earnings

Insteel Indus IIIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Insteel Indus beat estimated earnings by 57.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $74.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.94
|0.76
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|1.28
|1
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|153.99M
|170.62M
|154.97M
|126.71M
|Revenue Actual
|178.46M
|171.26M
|160.74M
|139.00M
