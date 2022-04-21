Dow: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dow DOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dow beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $2.05.
Revenue was up $3.38 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|2.55
|2.30
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|2.15
|2.75
|2.72
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|14.31B
|14.25B
|13.02B
|11.09B
|Revenue Actual
|14.36B
|14.84B
|13.88B
|11.88B
