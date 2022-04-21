Recap: WNS Q4 Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) WNS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
WNS (Hldgs) beat estimated earnings by 9.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $46.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.76
|0.68
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.86
|0.76
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|255.66M
|243.52M
|230.07M
|227.53M
|Revenue Actual
|261.20M
|254.40M
|236.30M
|228.30M
