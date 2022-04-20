Globe Life: Q1 Earnings Insights

Globe Life GL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Globe Life missed estimated earnings by 1.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.72.
Revenue was up $41.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Globe Life's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.76
|1.93
|1.83
|1.62
|EPS Actual
|1.70
|1.78
|1.85
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.26B
|1.24B
|1.24B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.28B
|1.27B
|1.27B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Globe Life management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.85 and $8.25 per share.
