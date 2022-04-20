Recap: RLI Q1 Earnings

RLI RLI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RLI beat estimated earnings by 45.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $54.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RLI's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.56 0.75 0.65 EPS Actual 1.26 0.65 1.09 0.87 Revenue Estimate 261.28M 269.12M 256.08M 213.74M Revenue Actual 261.40M 278.65M 282.49M 234.99M

To track all earnings releases for RLI visit their earnings calendar here.

