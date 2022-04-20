Valmont Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Valmont Industries VMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 25.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $2.44.
Revenue was up $205.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.65
|2.47
|2.50
|2.12
|EPS Actual
|2.73
|2.57
|3.06
|2.57
|Revenue Estimate
|866.58M
|862.28M
|814.85M
|756.27M
|Revenue Actual
|963.28M
|868.78M
|894.63M
|774.89M
To track all earnings releases for Valmont Industries visit their earnings calendar here..
