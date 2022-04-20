QQQ
IBM Shares Are Surging: Here's Why

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 20, 2022 10:51 AM | 1 min read

International Business Machines Corp IBM shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

IBM said first-quarter revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $14.2 billion, which beat the $13.85 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.36 per share.

IBM said it ended the first quarter with $10.8 billion of cash on hand, up $3.2 billion from the end of 2021.

IBM expects full-year 2022 constant currency revenue to grow at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in full-year 2022 free cash flow.

Analyst Assessment: 

  • BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained IBM with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $162 to $165.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained IBM with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $165 to $166.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained IBM with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $148 to $152.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained IBM with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $150 to $157.

See Also: This Day In Market History: The Social Security Amendments Of 1983

IBM 52-Week Range: $114.56 - $152.84

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 6.55% at $137.68 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of IBM.

