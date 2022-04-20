GATX's Q1 Top-Line Lags Street View; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Guidance

by

GATX Corp GATX reported first-quarter revenue growth of 3.5% year-over-year to $316.6 million, missing the consensus of $323 million.

Adjusted EPS of $2.34 topped the consensus of $1.39.

Revenue by segments: Rail North America $223.7 million (-0.4% Y/Y), Rail International $69.9 million (+0.72% Y/Y), Portfolio Management $14.5 million (+104.2% Y/Y) and Others $8.5 million (+80.8% Y/Y).

Rail North America segment profit was $120.4 million, compared to $65.7 million in the 1Q21, with higher gains on asset dispositions in the quarter. As of March 31, 2022, Rail North America's wholly-owned fleet comprised approximately 110,700 cars, including 10,300 boxcars.

Rail International's segment profit was $24.9 million versus $21.8 million a year ago.

Portfolio Management reported a segment loss of $(3.9) million in the quarter, compared to a segment profit of $6.1 million a year ago.

GATX had cash and cash equivalents of $649.5 million as of March 31, 2022.

FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: GATX expects EPS of $5.50 - $5.80 versus the consensus of $5.73.

Price Action: GATX shares traded lower by 1.27% at $118.08 on the last check Wednesday.

