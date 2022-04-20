QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

GATX's Q1 Top-Line Lags Street View; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
  • GATX Corp GATX reported first-quarter revenue growth of 3.5% year-over-year to $316.6 million, missing the consensus of $323 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.34 topped the consensus of $1.39.
  • Revenue by segments: Rail North America $223.7 million (-0.4% Y/Y), Rail International $69.9 million (+0.72% Y/Y), Portfolio Management $14.5 million (+104.2% Y/Y) and Others $8.5 million (+80.8% Y/Y).
  • Rail North America segment profit was $120.4 million, compared to $65.7 million in the 1Q21, with higher gains on asset dispositions in the quarter. As of March 31, 2022, Rail North America's wholly-owned fleet comprised approximately 110,700 cars, including 10,300 boxcars.
  • Rail International's segment profit was $24.9 million versus $21.8 million a year ago.
  • Portfolio Management reported a segment loss of $(3.9) million in the quarter, compared to a segment profit of $6.1 million a year ago.
  • GATX had cash and cash equivalents of $649.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: GATX expects EPS of $5.50 - $5.80 versus the consensus of $5.73.
  • Price Action: GATX shares traded lower by 1.27% at $118.08 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance