GATX: Q1 Earnings Insights

GATX GATX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GATX beat estimated earnings by 68.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $10.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GATX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.07
|1.02
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.11
|1.35
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|318.72M
|315.72M
|312.75M
|303.17M
|Revenue Actual
|321.00M
|313.50M
|317.10M
|305.80M
To track all earnings releases for GATX visit their earnings calendar here..
