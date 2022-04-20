GATX: Q1 Earnings Insights

GATX GATX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GATX beat estimated earnings by 68.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $10.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GATX's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.07 1.02 0.85 EPS Actual 1.58 1.11 1.35 1.02 Revenue Estimate 318.72M 315.72M 312.75M 303.17M Revenue Actual 321.00M 313.50M 317.10M 305.80M

