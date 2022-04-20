Rogers Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By Improving Canadian Economy; Raises FY22 Guidance

by

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to C$3.62 billion. Service revenue grew 6% Y/Y to C$3.2 billion. Rogers attracted 66,000 net postpaid mobile phone subscribers, up from 22,000 last year, with a churn of 0.71%.

Wireless service revenue increased by 7% Y/Y, mainly due to higher roaming revenue.

Cable service revenue increased by 1% Y/Y due to service pricing changes and increased Internet and Video subscriber bases.

Media revenue increased by 10% Y/Y due to higher sports-related revenue.

Adjusted EPS of C$0.91 improved 18% from C$0.77 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 260 bps to 42.5%. Rogers generated C$813 million in operating cash flow and held C$13.9 billion in cash and equivalents.

"Rogers delivered strong first-quarter results across all our businesses, driven by better execution and the continued improvement in Canada's economy," CEO Tony Staffieri said. "As a result, we are increasing Rogers' 2022 service revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance to reflect our improved outlook, ahead of further growth associated with the Shaw transaction."

Rogers raised its FY22 service revenue growth outlook from 4% - 6% to 6% - 8%. Price Action: RCI shares closed lower by 0.31% at $58.48 on Tuesday.

